Indignation at first bullfights in Marbella in 9 years

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 20:10 • 2 minutes read

Marbella residents furious at reintroduction of bullfights. Credit: NasukaPhoto, Shutterstock

Confusion reigns in Marbella as there is a very whispered reopening of the municipal bullring to bullfights, the first in 9 years.

Despite the findings of a public survey carried out by pollsters Electomania in May of this year in which 44.8% of Spaniards voted in favour of banning bullfighting. 29.9% voted ‘sí’ to it, and 25.3% remained indifferent, the barely publicised bulls event is going ahead.

Adding to the mystery, hardly anyone has published details of the event at all, while musical concerts and exhibitions at the bullring have featured highly on websites and street posters. Only very few news outlets have chosen to talk about the bullfighting show.

Many people are less than satisfied with this seemingly stealthy reintroduction of bulls into Marbella society and protests are planned to take place at the gates of the bullring this coming Friday and Saturday evenings.

Protests begin in Malaga and Marbella

It was only last weekend when scores of protesters made headlines marching noisily through the centre of Malaga voicing their disapproval of the killing of bulls for entertainment. PACMA, the pro-animal rights political party, organised the march and have vowed to return this weekend to Marbella to make some noise. Also planning protests for this Friday August 9 as well as Saturday 10, AIMS (Animals In Marbella Sanctuary), the animal protection organisation.

Other residents who have recently been shocked to discover that the events are taking place at the bullring in Marbella, are already planning to join the demonstrations to voice their opposition on Friday and Saturday and are urging anyone who opposes bullfighting to join them.

Streams of blood into neighbouring property

Indignation blew up on Social Media this week when a video was posted showing a 30cm-wide stream of blood flowing from the bullring and through the gardens of adjacent apartment blocks.

They say that the majority of Marbella residents are completely unaware of the event taking place in their own neighbourhood. The peaceful protests will take place from 8.30pm at the bullring in Marbella Av. Reina Victoria on Friday and Saturday 9 and 10. For more information, contact AIMS via info@aimsanctuary.org