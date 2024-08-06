La Cozzeria, Italian spirit in Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 0:22 • 1 minute read

Giant mussel-shaped bowls filled with fresh ingredients. Credit: La Cozzeria, Facebook.

One absolute must for lovers of Italian cuisine and visitors to Estepona is La Cozzeria – great food, great service, and a great experience.

As much as the traditional freshly-made flavours of Italy carefully balanced with surprising affordability, like all great Italian restaurants, the buzzing vibe of the place recalls a wild night out in Catania or Naples. Pasta made freshly as you watch, freshly baked rustic fettuccine, and a generous bowl of mussels in a giant mussel-shaped bowl that will make you wish you had skipped lunch.

All washed down with a delightful Prosecco

When ordering a bottle of wine and the waiter asks ‘red’ or ‘white?’, one tends to shudder at the thought of what is to come. But at La Cozzeria, all the wine is worthy of a grand Italian feast. Lobster, generous fresh tuna steaks, prawns, all washed down with a delightful Prosecco.

There is no interior seating here. It all happens out on the terrace, buzzing and bustling and packed with fun, as it has been for more than 30 years. Pre-booking is advisable, but even if you have to wait for an available table, spend the time peering inside. The performance of the pasta making, the dough kneading and the fish cooking make the wait worthwhile.

All this in the centre of the promenade, a stone’s throw from the shore, make La Cozzeria an experience you will want to repeat. You can find La Cozzeria at Plaza García Caparrós, 3, Estepona.