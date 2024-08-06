La Cozzeria, Italian spirit in Estepona

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 0:22
• 1 minute read
Giant mussel-shaped bowls filled with fresh ingredients.
Credit: La Cozzeria, Facebook.
One absolute must for lovers of Italian cuisine and visitors to Estepona is La Cozzeria – great food, great service, and a great experience.
As much as the traditional freshly-made flavours of Italy carefully balanced with surprising affordability, like all great Italian restaurants, the buzzing vibe of the place recalls a wild night out in Catania or Naples. Pasta made freshly as you watch, freshly baked rustic fettuccine, and a generous bowl of mussels in a giant mussel-shaped bowl that will make you wish you had skipped lunch.
When ordering a bottle of wine and the waiter asks ‘red’ or ‘white?’, one tends to shudder at the thought of what is to come. But at La Cozzeria, all the wine is worthy of a grand Italian feast. Lobster, generous fresh tuna steaks, prawns, all washed down with a delightful Prosecco.
There is no interior seating here. It all happens out on the terrace, buzzing and bustling and packed with fun, as it has been for more than 30 years. Pre-booking is advisable, but even if you have to wait for an available table, spend the time peering inside. The performance of the pasta making, the dough kneading and the fish cooking make the wait worthwhile.
All this in the centre of the promenade, a stone’s throw from the shore, make La Cozzeria an experience you will want to repeat. You can find La Cozzeria at Plaza García Caparrós, 3, Estepona.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.