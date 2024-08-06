 Los Bandidos race in Garrucha « Euro Weekly News
Los Bandidos take on the ninth race of the Circuit in Garrucha

By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:48 • 2 minutes read

Los Bandidos runners photo after the race

All the Los Bandidos runners who took part in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almeria 2024 Credit: Los Bandidos

Twelve Los Bandidos runners took on the ninth race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Garrucha on Saturday, August 3. 

Los Bandidos run in the heat

Coming to the end of a seemingly constant heatwave, and the start of Spain’s notoriously hot August, the day was very hot and humid for the runners who took part. 

Garrucha circuit

Starting at the Castillo San Ramon and finishing on the paseo in the new park, totalling 7.25 kilometres, the twelve Bandidos gave it their all to complete the race. 

“There was lots of support along the course from the busy bars and restaurants and Los Bandidos not racing”, stated Karen Ayers from Los Bandidos. 

Although there were issues with the timing due to power cuts, this didn’t stop the twelve athletes from trying, with all twelve completing the two-lap race and crossing the finish line in a total of 286 runners. 

Organised by the Diputacion de Almeria, this was the ninth race in the Circuito de Carreras of 2024. 

Twelve total Los Bandidos were partaking in this ninth race, with a special mention to Steve Slack who finished in 32:55; congratulations to everyone who took part.

Here is the full list of Bandidos’ results:

138      Steve Slack                 32:55
Bryan White                No time recorded
160      Mark Ratcliffe              34:08
247      Sarah Briggs               40:49
248      Andrew Lewis             40:50
251      Rachael Slack             40:56 (3rd E-F)
253      Sharon Howlett           41:26
263      Russ Chance              41:58
266      Karen Ayers                42:46 (2nd F-F)
267      Andy Butlin                  43:09
277      Teresa Cann               45:57
278      Teresa Chance           46:20 (3rd F-F)
279      Derek Wright               46:48

Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers.

As stated by the organisation, “Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. We are currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank. We are sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.”

Los Bandidos welcome all who wish to join, saying “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with our latest activities (https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200).”

For more local news in the Almeria province click here.

