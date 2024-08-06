By Harry Sinclair • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:48 • 2 minutes read

All the Los Bandidos runners who took part in the Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputación de Almeria 2024 Credit: Los Bandidos

Twelve Los Bandidos runners took on the ninth race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Garrucha on Saturday, August 3.

Los Bandidos run in the heat

Coming to the end of a seemingly constant heatwave, and the start of Spain’s notoriously hot August, the day was very hot and humid for the runners who took part.

Garrucha circuit

Starting at the Castillo San Ramon and finishing on the paseo in the new park, totalling 7.25 kilometres, the twelve Bandidos gave it their all to complete the race.

“There was lots of support along the course from the busy bars and restaurants and Los Bandidos not racing”, stated Karen Ayers from Los Bandidos.

Although there were issues with the timing due to power cuts, this didn’t stop the twelve athletes from trying, with all twelve completing the two-lap race and crossing the finish line in a total of 286 runners.

Organised by the Diputacion de Almeria, this was the ninth race in the Circuito de Carreras of 2024.

Twelve total Los Bandidos were partaking in this ninth race, with a special mention to Steve Slack who finished in 32:55; congratulations to everyone who took part.

Here is the full list of Bandidos’ results:

138 Steve Slack 32:55

Bryan White No time recorded

160 Mark Ratcliffe 34:08

247 Sarah Briggs 40:49

248 Andrew Lewis 40:50

251 Rachael Slack 40:56 (3rd E-F)

253 Sharon Howlett 41:26

263 Russ Chance 41:58

266 Karen Ayers 42:46 (2nd F-F)

267 Andy Butlin 43:09

277 Teresa Cann 45:57

278 Teresa Chance 46:20 (3rd F-F)

279 Derek Wright 46:48

Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojácar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups. All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers.

As stated by the organisation, “Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. We are currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank. We are sponsored by Alfaix Village Store, Caracola Car Hire, Five Bones Pet Hotel, Heladaria Blu, Oasis Fashions and Restaurante Piamonte.”

Los Bandidos welcome all who wish to join, saying “We are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day. Follow us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with our latest activities ( https://www.facebook.com/ groups/490933409244200 ).”

For more local news in the Almeria province click here.