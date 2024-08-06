Mar Menor jellyfish challenge

By Catherine McGeer •
Beaches Struggle with Jellyfish Bloom
CLEANING crews are busy removing thousands of ‘fried egg’ jellyfish from Mar Menor’s beaches.
The councils of Cartagena and San Javier are waiting for the green light from the lagoon’s scientific committee to put up more barriers along the coast. Early this week, teams started clearing out ‘Cotylorhiza tuberculata’ from Cartagena’s shores. Over the weekend, swimming was tough in areas like Los Urrutias and Punta Brava because of these jellyfish, which were pushed ashore by strong Levante winds.
Recently, workers began setting up anti-jellyfish nets at five beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar, including Villananitos, La Mota, and La Puntica. These nets haven’t been used for two years, but the installation will continue and expand to Veneziola Beach and a beach near Tomás Maestre port in La Manga.
Although there are fewer ‘fried egg’ jellyfish than last year, many are still clustered in the northern part of Mar Menor. A study by the University of Murcia confirms this, noting a peak of 798 jellyfish per 100 cubic meters. Cartagena and San Javier have asked for more nets but need scientific approval to avoid harming the lagoon’s ecosystem.
The ‘Fried Egg’ jellyfish, scientifically known as Cotylorhiza tuberculata, is named for its appearance, which resembles a fried egg with a translucent, yellowish bell and a central white dome. These jellyfish are typically found in warmer Mediterranean waters and can pose a nuisance to beachgoers due to their stinging tentacles.
The presence of large numbers of jellyfish can disrupt local marine ecosystems by affecting the balance of species and competing with fish for food. While jellyfish are a natural part of marine environments, their population blooms can be exacerbated by factors such as increased sea temperatures and nutrient pollution.
Authorities are working on long-term solutions to manage jellyfish blooms, including:
The jellyfish invasion not only affects local beachgoers but also impacts tourism and local businesses. Efforts to maintain clean and safe beaches are crucial for the community’s well-being and economic health.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
