Mar Menor jellyfish challenge

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 19:14 • 2 minutes read

Beaches Struggle with Jellyfish Bloom Image: Shutterstock/boulham

CLEANING crews are busy removing thousands of ‘fried egg’ jellyfish from Mar Menor’s beaches.

Cartagena and San Javier Tackle Jellyfish Bloom on Mar Menor Shores

The councils of Cartagena and San Javier are waiting for the green light from the lagoon’s scientific committee to put up more barriers along the coast. Early this week, teams started clearing out ‘Cotylorhiza tuberculata’ from Cartagena’s shores. Over the weekend, swimming was tough in areas like Los Urrutias and Punta Brava because of these jellyfish, which were pushed ashore by strong Levante winds.

Anti-Jellyfish Nets Return to San Pedro del Pinatar Beaches

Recently, workers began setting up anti-jellyfish nets at five beaches in San Pedro del Pinatar, including Villananitos, La Mota, and La Puntica. These nets haven’t been used for two years, but the installation will continue and expand to Veneziola Beach and a beach near Tomás Maestre port in La Manga.

Scientific Approval Needed for Expanded Jellyfish Barriers

Although there are fewer ‘fried egg’ jellyfish than last year, many are still clustered in the northern part of Mar Menor. A study by the University of Murcia confirms this, noting a peak of 798 jellyfish per 100 cubic meters. Cartagena and San Javier have asked for more nets but need scientific approval to avoid harming the lagoon’s ecosystem.

Background on ‘Fried Egg’ Jellyfish

The ‘Fried Egg’ jellyfish, scientifically known as Cotylorhiza tuberculata, is named for its appearance, which resembles a fried egg with a translucent, yellowish bell and a central white dome. These jellyfish are typically found in warmer Mediterranean waters and can pose a nuisance to beachgoers due to their stinging tentacles.

Impact on Local Ecosystem

The presence of large numbers of jellyfish can disrupt local marine ecosystems by affecting the balance of species and competing with fish for food. While jellyfish are a natural part of marine environments, their population blooms can be exacerbated by factors such as increased sea temperatures and nutrient pollution.

Measures Being Taken

Anti-Jellyfish Nets: These nets are designed to protect popular swimming areas by creating barriers that prevent jellyfish from reaching the shore. They are typically deployed around key beaches and are being reinstated in San Pedro del Pinatar after a two-year hiatus.

Scientific Oversight: Before expanding the use of these nets, the councils of Cartagena and San Javier must obtain approval from the lagoon's scientific committee to ensure that the measures do not negatively impact the lagoon's delicate ecosystem.

Tips for Beachgoers

Avoid Swimming in Affected Areas: If jellyfish are reported on the beaches, it’s best to avoid swimming in those areas if there is a lot in the area to prevent stings.

Jellyfish Stings First Aid: Rinse the affected area with vinegar to neutralize the sting, and remove any tentacles with tweezers. Seek medical attention if you experience severe reactions or an allergic response.

Future Plans

Authorities are working on long-term solutions to manage jellyfish blooms, including:

Research Initiatives: Ongoing studies by institutions like the University of Murcia aim to better understand jellyfish population dynamics and impacts.

Improved Monitoring: Enhanced tracking of jellyfish movements and population trends to predict and mitigate future blooms.

Local Community and Tourist Impact

The jellyfish invasion not only affects local beachgoers but also impacts tourism and local businesses. Efforts to maintain clean and safe beaches are crucial for the community’s well-being and economic health.

