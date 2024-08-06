Marbella beach camp for the kids

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 19:51 • 1 minute read

Kids can learn surf, paddle surf, kayaking and more. Credit: wayhomestudio, Freepik

Marbella City Council launches a new edition of the Inclusive Nautical Campus for children between 7 and 16 years old on Cable beach.

The Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, has highlighted that the objective of the activity, which will take place in four free shifts per week between August 12 and September 6, is ‘to continue promoting doing sports through the summer months and make easier the work/life balance of parents in the summer season.’

There are a total offer of 96 places, 32 more than last year, and the registration period has just opened for parents in Marbella to sign their kids up. There will be paddle surf classes, big SUPPs, kayaking and surfing, as well as some entertainment, beach games and workshops on environmental awareness, development and personal responsibility.

Flexible shift system for picking up kids

12 of the places will be reserved for children with special educational needs. The campus will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the possibility of opting for the morning beach activity from 8.45am and a flexible pick-up until 2.30pm. The shifts, meanwhile, will be spread from August 12 to 16, from August 19 to 23, from August 26 to 30 and from September 2 to 6.

Registration for the activity, part of the ‘Marbella Summer Sport’ programme, can be done from today at the marbella.es website. Those interested must be previously registered as users of the Sports Department, a procedure that can be done through the municipal electronic office.