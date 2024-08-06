By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 21:21 • 1 minute read

Marbella Castle works finally finished. Credit: MarcasDeCoches, Wikipedia

The walls of Marbella Castle have been fitted with new decorative lighting after a comprehensive restoration of this landmark of the Old Town.

Stabilisation work needed to be carried out due to serious erosion, something typical considering its age. Now, Marbella Council’s idea is to feature the brightly-lit castle walls as part of a new attraction to draw more tourists. The restoration was focused more on the north and east faces of the wall provoked by some serious and potentially dangerous deficiencies caused by the passage of time.

Crumbling, waterproofing & repair of gargoyles

There were necessary works on the wall itself such as the masonry, mortar fillings, the repair of parts of the wall that have been crumbling, waterproofing, the restoration of the flooring, drainage and gargoyles.

Now, the works are finished after a one-year delay and an overspend of 29%, but the new ornamental lighting makes a spectacular and much more inviting difference. Some residents took to social media to suggest they do the same with the old tower on Cable beach.