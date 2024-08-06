By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:01 • 2 minutes read

When not working, Daniel enjoys spending time with his young family Credit: Daniel Eccles

A move to Spain as a child made for a challenging and opportunistic journey into adulthood, which led Daniel to become a business entrepreneur.

Born and raised in Blackpool, UK, the oldest of five siblings, Daniel’s young life took an eventful turn when his parents decided to relocate abroad when he was just ten years old. Spain and Benidorm in particular, became the obvious choice as his mum had visited there many times on account of her parents running a travel business.

Finding himself thrown into the Spanish school system was a real challenge for Daniel. He explained, “It wasn’t just having to learn a new language; it was the quick pace of the studies that made me feel like I was constantly playing catch-up.” However, this early integration had its benefits, too, as it provided him with a deep understanding of both the British and Spanish way of life, a lesson that would stand him in good stead for the future.

Daniel Eccles launches Costa Prime Properties

Fast-forward to 2004, and Daniel’s interest in real estate emerges when he joins a luxury real estate developer. “I quickly became adept at navigating the complexities of the market, but the financial crisis of 2007 led to the developer’s bankruptcy,” Daniel shared. Undeterred, Daniel’s resilience surfaced, and he set himself up as a freelance agent working with some of the top agencies in the area.

After gaining valuable experience and knowledge, Daniel made the bold decision to launch his own real estate business in 2011. He successfully navigated the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, and propelled Costa Prime Properties into the successful venture it is today. With an appetite for expansion and continuous enhancements, Daniel’s focus remains on taking the business to new heights, and he has recently redesigned his website to reflect that.

Away from Costa Prime Properties, Daniel enjoys family time

When not working, Daniel likes to enjoy the warm weather and Spanish lifestyle while spending time with his wife and two young children, Luca, 8, and Sienna, 4. “Thanks to the sunny days and beaches, any random day can feel like a holiday,” he said when asked what he loves most about living in Spain.

While Spain, and this region in particular, is a lovely place to live, Daniel, as a business entrepreneur, has some honest advice for those looking to do the same. He said, “You will probably find it a lot harder than you imagined, and you should be prepared to be hit by a lot of bureaucracy, increasingly high taxes, ridiculous monthly social security costs, and long hours, to name a few.”

With that in mind, Daniel is rightly extremely proud of what he has achieved in establishing, expanding and sustaining his own business, despite the obstacles he has had to overcome to get there.