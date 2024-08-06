Michelin-Star chef to royals pop-up Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 10:40 • 1 minute read

Michelin-star chef Stefano Catenacci. Credit: Jakob Fridholm, Wikipedia

Michelin-star chef Stefano Catenacci presents something surprising, different, this weekend in Mijas – a pop-up restaurant event.

Starting from 7pm on Sunday, August 11 at Play, Calle el Chopo de Cosmopolis 8, Playamarina, the Swedish cuisine chef of Caos Italian restaurant, Marbella, presents a culinary event of extraordinary palatability.

Chef to Swedish royals

Chef Stefano has been in charge of banquets and gala dinners served at Stockholm Palace, including the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in the summer of 2010, and the wedding of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill in 2013.

This time, the chef presents a one night only menu at Play featuring an aperitif, a taco with red tuna tartar; a beef tartar with parmesan cream, fried capers, and sun dried tomatoes; wild mushroom ravioli, pickled onion and wild mushroom foam; followed by fried sea bass with a pure of green asparagus, potato purée in a champagne and horseradish sauce; all finished off with a strawberry semifreddo with marinated strawberries and vanilla juice.

Price per diner is €65 (drinks not included). And there will be live music from singer Natalie Lima. Bookings can be made on 669 250 725 for the event at Playamarina, Cala Mijas.