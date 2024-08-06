MiColchón opens new store in Ronda

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 16:56 • 2 minutes read

Lucky early-riser customers receiving their free mattresses.

Incredible turnout for the bed retailer as they inaugurate their new store in the town of Ronda.

The opening of the new store in store in Ronda turned into an event that went way beyond expectations. Over 200 people queued to enter the store from early in the morning, the first of which arrived at 6am, to enter the newest branch of Spain’s number one retailer of relaxation. As part of their opening party, MiColchón were giving away 50 free mattresses to the first visitors to the store. Needless to say, all 50 free mattresses were gone in 5 minutes.

Nonetheless, the surprises did not stop there. Facing the enormous amount of people who had decided to visit the store that morning, MiColchón decided to give away 100 free pillows to those who hadn’t managed to get a mattress, making sure that no one left empty-handed.

New standard in relaxation.

The shop, located at Calle Genal, 28, has strengthened the presence of MiColchón in Malaga province, consolidating its position as a point of reference in the highest quality products for relaxation. The offer includes a wide range of mattresses, armchairs, sofa beds, armchairs, and other furniture for rest and relaxation, such as pillows and headboards, all from the best brands including Tempur, Flex, Relax, Nessen, Nightland, Sealy, Hukla, and Dorwin.

Manuel Guerrero, founder of MiColchón, expressed his satisfaction: ‘The response from the Ronda community has been incredible! We are very grateful for the enthusiasm and the welcome they have given us’.

Offers and personalised advice

Those attending the opening were not only able to enjoy the gifts, but also exclusive discounts and personalised advice from MiColchón’s expert ‘Mattressologists’. Throughout August, the shop will put on special offers and promotions aimed at residents of Ronda, allowing more people to experience the comfort that characterises the brand.

The opening of MiColchón in Ronda has made it clear that the demand for quality products in the rest and relaxation sector continues to grow. The shop will continue to offer special promotions during the opening month, allowing more people to experience the comfort that characterises the brand.

For more details on products and current offers, interested parties can visit www.micolchon.com or follow the company on social media. MiColchón remains committed to its mission to provide the best rest to all Spanish households.