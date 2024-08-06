By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 19:46 • 1 minute read

Mojacar has firmly established itself as the leading tourist destination in the province of Almeria Credit: Tourismo de Mojacarm /fb

Mojacar has been at the top of the charts recently, proving time and time again to be the most popular coastal town to visit in Spain.

Highest hotel occupancy rate in the province

This July just gone, Mojacar established itself as the leading tourist destination in the province of Almeria, reaching a hotel occupancy rate of over 90%.

Significant steps towards sustainability

Additionally, the town has made significant steps towards modernisation and sustainable tourism which has amplified its attractiveness, installing Green Igloo recycling bins, joining the Ecovidrio Green Flags Campaign and now implementing its Smart City platform.

Smart City platform

With this new tech, Mojacar has been able to register a notable increase in the number of visitors, “Thanks to the agreement between the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association and Telefonica Tech”, according to a press release from the town council.

More than 550,000 visitors to Mojacar

As reported by the Smart City platform, Mojacar reached a total of 556,428 visitors over the age of 18 in the first six months of 2024.

In June, Mojacar saw more than 116,000 visitors, putting Mojacar among the top five destinations preferred by tourists.

The number of national tourists exceeded international, however, the data still reveals vast diversity between national and international, including a high number of UK, German and French tourists.

According to the Town Hall, “Mojacar’s Smart City platform is based on the collection of anonymous data through visitors mobile phones”, adding that it provides “a key tool for the transformation of (Mojacar) towards a more efficient and sustainable management model.”

The Smart City obtains detailed information on the behaviour and characteristics of tourists, which allows for strategic decision-making around topics such as sustainability, accessibility and innovation.