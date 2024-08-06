By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 10:18 • 1 minute read

Monkeying around: Mangabey Day water fun at Rio Safari Elche. Image: Rio Safari Elche.

August 1 marked the international celebration of Mangabey Day.

To surprise the animals under her care at Rio Safari Elche, caretaker Toni set up a water slide for the crested mangabeys, Dowo and Mandarina, who can be seen having a fantastic time in their mini water park.

Mangabey Day serves as a reminder of the importance of appreciating these animals.

Rare Breeds

In the wild, species such as the crested mangabey and the golden-bellied mangabey are becoming increasingly rare.

This situation brings to mind a quote by biologist and professor Daniel Pauly: “An animal that is very abundant, before extinction, has ceased to be abundant and has become rare.”

It emphasises the need to protect species before they become critically endangered.

Controlled Populations

The European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) is actively involved in ex-situ conservation, working to maintain controlled populations and carefully reproduce endangered species.

Meanwhile, organizations like J.A.C.K. (Jeunes Animaux Confisqués au Katanga) are dedicated to protecting these animals in their natural forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They rescue and rehabilitate victims of poaching and orphaned young primates, striving to ensure these species have a future both in the wild and under human care.