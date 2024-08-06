Monument to Anne Frank vandalised

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 15:06 • 1 minute read

Anne Frank's memorial statue in Amsterdam vandalised. Credit: Joop Soesan, X.

On the anniversary of her arrest by Nazis, August 4 1944, exactly 80 years to the day, Anne Frank’s monument in Amsterdam was smeared with blood-red paint and the slogan ‘Free Gaza’.

The Diary of Anne Frank, or ‘Diary of a Young Girl’ as it was original published, became a ‘must-read’ and a societal vow to never again permit the horrors of Nazi barbarity in Europe. Yet here we are just 8 decades later and a modest memorial reminding the World of her plight and that of all Jews across Europe, persecuted and senselessly slaughtered for nothing more than their family heritage, we find anti-Semitism returns to a Europe that has seemingly forgotten its vow.

Anti-Semite vandals yet to be found

According to local television news, this was the second time in the space of a month that the solemn little statue had been daubed with red paint. The local Council pleaded for reinforced protection with extra lighting and CCTV cameras, and while an investigation has been launched, no suspects have been identified.

In the wake of the bellic horrors taking place in Gaza, Anti-Semitism has reared its ugly head once more around Europe to everyone’s shock and dismay. Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, has been quoted as saying ‘No Palestinian has been helped by smearing her so precious statue.’ She said on her Instagram account ‘This young girl, who was so brutally murdered by the Nazis at the age of 15, reminds us and our city every day of humanity and gentleness, in the most difficult circumstances.’