More than 85% of waste cleaned from Marbella sea was plastic

0.5% of all plastic waste ends up in the sea. Credit: rorozoa, Freepik

More than 85% of waste collected from the sea this summer has been plastic. Rubbish collecting boats collected a total of 31.64 cubic meters of waste during the month of July alone.

The boats that the Association of Municipalities of the Western Costa del Sol have sent out along the Costa del Sol coastline have collected a total of 31.64 cubic metres of waste during the month of July, of which more than 85 percent, specifically 85.11 percent (representing 26.93 m3, corresponds to plastics, according to data provided by the concessionaire company that is carrying out the service.

Take care with your plastic waste

With this news, Manuel Cardeña, president of the Acosol, the company contracted by Marbella Council to take care of waste issues, has once again called on citizens to take extreme care of the environment, ‘since, obviously, the plastic that ends up in the Sea is thrown away by us. Caring for the environment is the responsibility of all citizens, and I call on everyone to be aware that we must be more cautious.’

Around 0.5% of plastic waste ends up in the Sea. Most of it stays close to the shoreline. The world produces around 350 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. 19 million tonnes – is leaked to the environment. 13 million tonnes to terrestrial environments, and 6 million tonnes to rivers or coastlines. That means that around 0.5% of world’s plastic waste ends up in the oceans.