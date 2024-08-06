By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read

Arrests were made for hotel vandalism at Palma de Mallorca airport Credit: Palma de Mallorca/fb

Nine young Dutch men were apprehended on August 4 at Palma de Mallorca Airport as they attempted to flee the country following allegations of extensive damage to their hotel room. The group is accused of causing substantial destruction to two adjacent rooms at a popular Playa de Palma hotel.

Hotel staff made the shocking discovery on Sunday morning while cleaning the rooms. A large hole had been punched through the partition wall, seemingly as a shortcut between the accommodations. Additionally, several household appliances, including plasma televisions, had been irreparably damaged.

Hotel staff horrified by hotel vandalism

Horrified by the extent of the destruction, hotel management promptly filed a complaint with the National Police station in Playa de Palma. Acting swiftly, authorities determined that the suspected vandals were scheduled to depart for the Netherlands later that day.

In coordination with airport police, the nine youths were apprehended as they prepared to board their flight. They are currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

Outrage among locals

This incident has sparked outrage among local residents and hoteliers, who are increasingly concerned about the behaviour of some tourists. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and the potential for additional charges.