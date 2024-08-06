By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 12:45 • 1 minute read
Arrests were made for hotel vandalism at Palma de Mallorca airport
Credit: Palma de Mallorca/fb
Nine young Dutch men were apprehended on August 4 at Palma de Mallorca Airport as they attempted to flee the country following allegations of extensive damage to their hotel room. The group is accused of causing substantial destruction to two adjacent rooms at a popular Playa de Palma hotel.
Hotel staff made the shocking discovery on Sunday morning while cleaning the rooms. A large hole had been punched through the partition wall, seemingly as a shortcut between the accommodations. Additionally, several household appliances, including plasma televisions, had been irreparably damaged.
Horrified by the extent of the destruction, hotel management promptly filed a complaint with the National Police station in Playa de Palma. Acting swiftly, authorities determined that the suspected vandals were scheduled to depart for the Netherlands later that day.
In coordination with airport police, the nine youths were apprehended as they prepared to board their flight. They are currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.
This incident has sparked outrage among local residents and hoteliers, who are increasingly concerned about the behaviour of some tourists. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the damage and the potential for additional charges.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.