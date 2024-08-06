Nosferatu: Beniarbeig Auditorium

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 18:05 • 1 minute read

Pianist, Jorge Gil Zuleta will play the soundtrack Credit: www.beniarbeig.es

The Sonafilm festival has many special performances to delight audiences in Ondara, Denia, Calpe, Tuelada-Moraira and Beniarbeig.

On Saturday, August 10, it will be the turn of the Beniarbeig Auditorium, which will be showing a special screening of the iconic 1922 silent German expressionist vampire film, Nosferatu.

This classic is widely regarded as an influential masterpiece of cinema and the horror genre and is loosely based on Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula. It depicts a vampire who preys on the wife of his estate agent bringing the plague to their town.

Beniarbeig Auditorium showing of Nesferatu will feature a pianist performing live

In addition to the silent movie screening, pianist, Jorge Gil Zulueta will perform live, playing the soundtrack to accompany it. This unique presentation promises to create a dramatic and slightly chilling atmosphere for the audience.

The event will take place in the intimate setting of the 300-seat auditorium, adding to the overall ambience and making it a truly memorable experience for all attendees.

The performance commences at 8.30pm and tickets cost €10 and are available to purchase from the Town Hall on Monday and Wednesday from 11.30 to 1.30pm, and Thursday from 6.30 to 7.30pm. Alternatively, reservations can be made via WhatsApp message to 690 251 516

