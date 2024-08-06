By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 17:51 • 1 minute read

Joaquin Pal Palomares will be playing violin. Credit: Germain Droogenbroodt

If you’re searching for a captivating evening filled with cultural experiences, consider visiting the Ithaca Cultural Foundation in Altea.

The foundation, established in 2008, is dedicated to serving as a conduit for Spanish artists, poets, and musicians to connect with other countries, and vice versa. To this end, they have curated an engaging series of Poetic Evening Concerts scheduled throughout the month of August.

Now in its 13th year, these concerts have become a hallmark of cultural excellence, marking the most important cultural event in the foundation’s calendar. The next one, a testament to their success, will take place on August 11, starting at 8.30pm.

Ithaca Cultural Foundation: Poetic Concert features Palomares-Apellaniz quartet

It will feature the performance of the Palomares-Apellaniz quartet which is made up of violinists Joaquin and Joaquin Pal Palomares, Davis on Cello and Carlos Appellaniz on the piano. All four musicians are considered famous artists in their own right, having played at numerous prestigious concert halls, both in Spain and abroad.

In addition to the quartet, Germain Droogenbroodt, President of the Foundation and internationally renowned poet, will recite some of his poems.

Remarkably, he will do this in five or six languages so that the entire audience can enjoy them. Finally, there will be an exhibition of stunning, beautiful paintings by the Spanish artist Manuela Villanueva.

Tickets cost €16 and can be purchased by calling 965 842 350 or emailing elpoeta@point-editions.com. The Ithaca Foundation is located at Partida Monte Molar 78, 0359 Altea.

