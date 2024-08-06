Putting one’s foot in it in Spanish

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 8:49 • 2 minutes read

Part of the process of learning a language is making embarrassing mistakes. Credit: 8photo, Freepik.

Urban legend has it, a retired English couple bought a house in the inland Valencia region wanting to fully immerse themselves in the Spanish way of life.

The husband kept up his weekly Spanish studies, while his wife lost heart and gave up after a few months. It was one of those mountain villages where everyone knows everyone else’s business. For example, everyone knew when the local mayor went in for a haemorrhoid operation around Christmas week. A few days later, the English woman went out to buy bread and bumped into the recovering mayor at the panedería. ‘Feliz ANO nuevo’, she proudly called. The couple moved back to the UK shortly after.

What about you? Have you ever ‘metido la pata’ (put your foot in it) with your Spanish? We decided to take to social media and ask our Costa del Sol readers what gaffes they had made while trying to learn the lingo.

Words ending in -a or -o can make a world of difference

Sara from Coín, for example, had rather embarrassing encounter in her local butcher’s shop when she went to ask for a large clean chicken. She was met with stunned silence in the packed shop followed by raucous laughter when she confused the pronunciation for chicken in Spanish with something one does not say in polite company. Vanesa’s mum ended up feeling a little hot under the collar when in a shop she tried to request 2 cushions (cojines) in her best Spanish, but confused the pronunciation with a profanity usually reserved for truck drivers.

Differentiating between n and the ñ is important

Karen, who moved over here in the 90s, went red faced when a local builder complained that he was ‘constipado’ (with a cold) that day leaving her wondering if that was too much information. While Debbie’s relationship with her neighbour became strained when she confused the pronunciation for kitchen (cocina) with female pig (cochina) leaving the neighbour wondering if she had just been insulted.

Everyone’s heads turned when Yulia mixed up the sound for ‘cone’ with an expletive no one dare mention in an ice cream parlour. And poor Donna was on the lookout for dill (eneldo) when she mistakenly ordered an enema.

How do you say ‘doggy bag’ in Spanish?

But, the most delicious of all came from Gareth, who when visiting Seville, tried to explain to a waiter that he couldn’t finish his meal and so made an attempt at requesting a doggy bag. Not knowing how to explain this to the confused waiter, he opted for what he thought was the word ‘box’. A bewildered waiter led Gareth to the bathroom. He has since learned there is a big difference between saying ‘caja’ and ‘caca’.

On a second occasion Gareth was celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday at a hotel in Gran Canaria. He wanted to order a birthday cake from reception with his best attempt at the local language.

‘Disculpe señor, mañana es el cumpleaños de mi novia. Puedo pedir un gateaux?’

‘Un gato?’

‘Sí, un gateaux.’

‘Un gato??’

‘Sí’ (Come on, this is a pretty standard request)

‘Miao miao??’

How about you? What red-faced faux pas have you made when learning Spanish?