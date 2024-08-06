Raluy Legacy Circus comes to La Villajoyosa

By Donna Williams •
The Raluy Legacy Circus is considered the best in Europe
The circus has come to town, but not just any circus; this one is considered the best in Europe and is here in La Villajoyosa for the entire month of August.
It is the first time that the town has hosted the exclusive Raluy Legacy Circus, the only circus in Spain to be awarded the prestigious Big Top Label. Think of it as the ‘Michelin Star’ of circus arts, and you begin to understand the brilliance of its performances.
The Raluy Legacy Circus has more than a hundred years of history and six generations have dedicated their lives to making it what it is today, an honour that has now been passed to Kerry and Louisa Raluy.
This year, it is captivating audiences with its production, ‘In Art We Trust,’ which the Raluy family considers to be their most visual and surprising production to date.
“It’s not just a circus show; it’s a combination of various techniques where different worlds and disciplines meet.” Kerry Raluy enthuses.
This performance has been designed to push boundaries and fill the audience with excitement and trepidation as they watch artists perform death-defying stunts, including the wheel of death and daring acrobatics.
Tickets can be purchased from their website.
