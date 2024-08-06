By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 12:28 • 1 minute read

RBF rocks Torrevieja: A grand finale to remember. Image: Ayuntamiento de Torrevieja

The sixth Raggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) tour concluded its summer journey through twelve cities with two triumphant, sold-out concerts in Torrevieja.

The enthusiastic crowd embraced the impressive lineup of artists, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the first weekend of August.

Grand Finale

The RBF tour, visiting this popular Costa Blanca town for the second time, has attracted over a million attendees over its history and ended with a grand finale in Torrevieja.

Prior to this, the tour enjoyed significant success in terms of attendance, organisation, and artistry in major destinations such as Madrid, Barcelona, Oropesa del Mar, Tenerife, Mallorca, Santander, Avilés, Benidorm, and Gran Canaria.

Firmly Established

Approximately 40,000 people danced and celebrated at the massive urban music party which has made Torrevieja a firmly established town as a key stop on the RBF tour.