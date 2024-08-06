Rest in peace, Michael Weeks

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 22:03
• 1 minute read
Rest in Peace, Michael.
It is with the deepest of sadness that we must announce the passing of a much loved member of our English-speaking community on the Costa del Sol, Michael Weeks.
His wife Barbie posted online, August 6, that he had passed away. She posted on social media ‘With a heavy heart I have to tell you I lost the love of my life at 7.30 this morning. His body finally let go. So brave he was. I have my Mimi and Fiona with me. I’m devastated. Glad Micheal has no more pain and suffering. What will I do without him? Thank you all who sent lovely messages yesterday. He appreciated them all.’
Condolences flooded into Facebook all day, all of which mentioning the wonderful memories everyone had spending time with them both.
From everyone at Euro Weekly News, our most heartfelt sympathies go out to Barbie, Mimi and Fiona.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.