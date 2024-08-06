 Rest in peace, Michael Weeks « Euro Weekly News
Rest in peace, Michael Weeks

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 22:03 • 1 minute read

Rest in Peace, Michael.

It is with the deepest of sadness that we must announce the passing of a much loved member of our English-speaking community on the Costa del Sol, Michael Weeks.

His wife Barbie posted online, August 6, that he had passed away. She posted on social media ‘With a heavy heart I have to tell you I lost the love of my life at 7.30 this morning. His body finally let go. So brave he was. I have my Mimi and Fiona with me. I’m devastated. Glad Micheal has no more pain and suffering. What will I do without him? Thank you all who sent lovely messages yesterday. He appreciated them all.’

Condolences flooded into Facebook all day, all of which mentioning the wonderful memories everyone had spending time with them both.

From everyone at Euro Weekly News, our most heartfelt sympathies go out to Barbie, Mimi and Fiona.

