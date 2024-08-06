Rocio Starry / Killer Rockets, Elviria, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:02 • 1 minute read

Rocio Starry & The Killer Rockets double bill, Elviria Photos: Rocio Starry and The Killer Rockets official Facebook

Amazing double bill lined up for Sunday August 11 at the Birra and Arte Festival in Elviria, Marbella with two of the best acts on the Costa del Sol today: Rocio Starry and The Killer Rockets.

Alongside the usual plethora of food stalls and ones selling the best in craft and artisanal beers from around the world, there will be free live music guaranteed to get the crowds dancing.

First up, at 8pm, the jazzy, soulful sounds of Rocio Starry playing some favourite crowd movers from Ray Charles to Bob Marley to more poppy treasures, maybe a little Salsa, and no doubt an Amy Winehouse song in there too. Rocío is a real star on the Costa del Sol who is booked by everyone to sing as she always draws a crowd of fans.

Most fun to be had on a Sunday night anywhere

But there is another amazing act on at 10pm that invariably fill the dance floor. One of the most energetic indie rock groups on the Costa del Sol, The Killer Rockets bringing their versions of 90s and 2000s classic punk, indie and rock versions from the Pixies to The Clash to the Cranberries and probably the most fun to be had on a Sunday night anywhere.

The Birra and Arte festival is taking place from Thursday August 8 until Sunday 11 at Pinar de Elviria, Marbella. Rocio Starry and The Killer Rockets play the Sunday evening at 8pm and 10pm respectively.