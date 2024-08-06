Suggestions for hiring a boat in Altea

By Donna Williams •
The Sunchaser Pontoon accommodates up to six passengers.
Credit: euronautica.com
If you yearn to feel the wind in your hair and explore the open sea, why not hire a boat and head out with your family or a group of friends for an adventure?
You do not have to have a license or even have experience driving one as instructions will be given to make sure that you feel safe and secure before leaving the harbour.
Here are three options offered by Euronautica in Altea to help inspire you:
Whaly 500: This boat is 4.99 m long and can accommodate up to six passengers. Summer hire fees start from €185.
Poseidon 455: This slightly smaller boat is 4.55m long and can accommodate up to four passengers. Summer fees start from €205.
Sunchaser Pontoon: This boat is 5.00m long and can accommodate up to six passengers. Summer hire fees start from €225.
All three options are 15HP, and the price includes petrol, cleaning, and insurance. A deposit of €150 is required, which is fully refundable once the boat is returned in the same condition that it was given to you.
The prices quoted above cover a two-hour rental. There are also options to hire for 4, 6, and 8 hours, and the price varies accordingly.
Check out this website for further information, including the option to book.
