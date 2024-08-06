Suggestions for hiring a boat in Altea

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:38 • 1 minute read

The Sunchaser Pontoon accommodates up to six passengers. Credit: euronautica.com

If you yearn to feel the wind in your hair and explore the open sea, why not hire a boat and head out with your family or a group of friends for an adventure?

You do not have to have a license or even have experience driving one as instructions will be given to make sure that you feel safe and secure before leaving the harbour.

No licence required for hiring a boat in Altea

Here are three options offered by Euronautica in Altea to help inspire you:

Whaly 500: This boat is 4.99 m long and can accommodate up to six passengers. Summer hire fees start from €185.

Poseidon 455: This slightly smaller boat is 4.55m long and can accommodate up to four passengers. Summer fees start from €205.

Sunchaser Pontoon: This boat is 5.00m long and can accommodate up to six passengers. Summer hire fees start from €225.

All three options are 15HP, and the price includes petrol, cleaning, and insurance. A deposit of €150 is required, which is fully refundable once the boat is returned in the same condition that it was given to you.

Boat hire in Altea for 2, 4, 6 and 8 hours available

The prices quoted above cover a two-hour rental. There are also options to hire for 4, 6, and 8 hours, and the price varies accordingly.

Check out this website for further information, including the option to book.

