The Luvvies host an evening of dramatic fun

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 9:00 • 1 minute read

The Luvvies are an amateur dramatics society bringing the community together in entertainment Credit: The Luvvies /fb

The Luvvies, a local theatre group, are holding an open-day party fundraiser full of fun and festivities for everyone to join.

The Luvvies group

The Luvvies are an amateur dramatics society based in Albox, they are a “long-established group” who “have produced many very successful productions”, as stated on the organisers page.

Fundraiser on September 1

At 4 pm on Sunday, September 1, at the New Bar International in Arboleas, The Luvvies will be providing food (basket meals for €7.50), drinks, music and laughs as they perform on stage.

There will be a charity presentation and a variety of entertainment, as well as a raffle and quiz with prizes to be won.

Audience participation is encouraged, as said by the organisers, “You can sing a song, perform a sketch or read a funny story”, just let them know.

Free to enter

The event is free to enter and the money made at the event will go towards funds to modernise the society’s equipment.

To make a booking or even join in the entertainment, call +34 693 70 99 31, or join their over 100 members on Facebook; want to become a member? Just sign up on the day!

