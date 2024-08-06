The Luvvies host an evening of dramatic fun

By Harry Sinclair •
The Luvvies are an amateur dramatics society bringing the community together in entertainment
The Luvvies, a local theatre group, are holding an open-day party fundraiser full of fun and festivities for everyone to join.
The Luvvies are an amateur dramatics society based in Albox, they are a “long-established group” who “have produced many very successful productions”, as stated on the organisers page.
At 4 pm on Sunday, September 1, at the New Bar International in Arboleas, The Luvvies will be providing food (basket meals for €7.50), drinks, music and laughs as they perform on stage.
There will be a charity presentation and a variety of entertainment, as well as a raffle and quiz with prizes to be won.
Audience participation is encouraged, as said by the organisers, “You can sing a song, perform a sketch or read a funny story”, just let them know.
The event is free to enter and the money made at the event will go towards funds to modernise the society’s equipment.
To make a booking or even join in the entertainment, call +34 693 70 99 31, or join their over 100 members on Facebook; want to become a member? Just sign up on the day!
