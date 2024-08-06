The Stolen Gnomes, Moochers, Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 18:58 • 1 minute read

The Stolen Gnomes, or at least one of their formations. Credit: The Stolen Gnomes, Facebook.

Fun night for all this Thursday August 8 at Moochers Fuengirola Bar and Grill when The Stolen Gnomes take to the stage.

The band have been around the block a lot, formed in 2010 they play a lively folk selection mixed in with Soul, Blues, Pop all given that Celtic twist. You may have seen their smaller twin band, the more compact Whisky Pisky’s (a trio). Well, this is the big brother, 5-6 piece.

Played with Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and Finbar Fury

The Stolen Gnomes have played countless gigs and festivals over the years and have even shared the same stage as true greats like Fairport Convention, Steeleye Span and Finbar Fury. They have also played on stage with Nathan Carter, and provided the backing for two principle Irish step dancers from Michael Flately´s Lord of the Dance.

Playing lively Irish-themed tunes and songs, Soul, Blues and pop, The Stolen Gnomes can be seen this Thursday August 8 at Moochers on Calle de la Cruz 15, Fuengirola at 10pm.