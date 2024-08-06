Two new painting exhibitions at Javea

By Donna Williams •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:54
• 1 minute read
Just about every childhood contains memories of a trip to the fair and the excitement it brought. This has become the inspiration behind Rocio Guerrero’s brand-new exhibition ‘A Return’, housed at Casa del Cable, one of the municipal exhibition halls of Javea.
Through her paintings, she captures the ‘world of the fair’ with its neon lights, noise and carefree moments of enjoyment that epitomise fairground trips. Conversely, she also explores the ‘other side of the coin’: the uncertain life of a fair grounder.
In putting this exhibition together, the artist wanted the observer to feel the need to understand the subjects more and consider questions like ‘What is happening?’, ‘What do they ask me?’ and’ At what time and where are they trapped?’
The exhibition is open to visitors from now until August 25.
In addition, thanks to Demetrio Ribes, Chair of Valencia University, a subsequent exhibition is on display at the Central Historical Library and the Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum, Soler Blasco.
This exhibition features two of the watchtowers of the Valencian Community, Portitxol and Ambolo. Dating back to the mid-14th century, they were constructed in response to the fear of attacks by pirates and privateers. The displays represent the region’s heritage, which is linked to the sea, surveillance, and navigational safety.
This exhibition is open to visitors from now until September 29.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.