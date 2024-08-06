Two new painting exhibitions at Javea

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:54 • 1 minute read

Just about every childhood contains memories of a trip to the fair and the excitement it brought. This has become the inspiration behind Rocio Guerrero’s brand-new exhibition ‘A Return’, housed at Casa del Cable, one of the municipal exhibition halls of Javea.

Rocio Guerrero painting exhibition ‘A Return’

Through her paintings, she captures the ‘world of the fair’ with its neon lights, noise and carefree moments of enjoyment that epitomise fairground trips. Conversely, she also explores the ‘other side of the coin’: the uncertain life of a fair grounder.

In putting this exhibition together, the artist wanted the observer to feel the need to understand the subjects more and consider questions like ‘What is happening?’, ‘What do they ask me?’ and’ At what time and where are they trapped?’

The exhibition is open to visitors from now until August 25.

The Watchtowers: Portitxol and Ambolo

In addition, thanks to Demetrio Ribes, Chair of Valencia University, a subsequent exhibition is on display at the Central Historical Library and the Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum, Soler Blasco.

This exhibition features two of the watchtowers of the Valencian Community, Portitxol and Ambolo. Dating back to the mid-14th century, they were constructed in response to the fear of attacks by pirates and privateers. The displays represent the region’s heritage, which is linked to the sea, surveillance, and navigational safety.

This exhibition is open to visitors from now until September 29.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North