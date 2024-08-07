8 trapped, 1 dead in hotel collapse in Germany

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 10:06 • 1 minute read

Wednesday August 7, a hotel in the wine making region of Mosel in Germany collapsed killing at least one person and trapping 8 in the rubble.

There were 14 people in the hotel on the banks of the Mosel in the town of Kroev at the time of collapse and the body of the one confirmed fatality has been located but not yet recovered. In a statement, local Police have said that they are in contact with those still trapped in the wreckage, but rescue efforts are still continuing.

Young boy among trapped under collapsed hotel

Some of those trapped are believed to be in a serious condition. ’Due to the nature of the damage, this is an extremely demanding operation,’ police said, and that only emergency responders are able to access the area. Among those under the collapsed building is a young boy, but he is not believed to be seriously injured. There are currently around 250 police, medics and rescue workers on site.

While it is not yet clear what caused the collapse, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a cloud of dust coming from the building. 5 people are said to have escaped the remains of the building relatively unscathed and authorities have evacuated 31 others from the immediate surrounds of the incident.