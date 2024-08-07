By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:18 • 2 minutes read

Dolphins performing at NEMO dolphinarium in Odesa Credit: NEMO dolphinarium /fb

A dolphinarium in Ukraine is still open despite the ongoing war, and the effects of it can be seen in the dolphins.

NEMO dolphinarium in Odesa

The NEMO dolphinarium, located in Odesa, continues to open its doors every day even as the war rages on between Ukraine and Russia.

Children and adults from all over Ukraine fill the dolphinarium each day, happy to watch the performances of the dolphins, who are very much aware of the visitor’s presence.

Dolphins can feel the effects of war

Just as the dolphins are aware of their audience, they are equally aware of the manifestations of war in their surroundings, according to one trainer at NEMO.

“When there is an explosion somewhere”, said the trainer, “they only hear the vibrations. They can lie down on the bottom and wait a while”.

In the event of a necessary evacuation of the animals, the dolphinarium staff have prepared a precise procedure.

Evacuation at Kharkiv dolphinarium

This has had to happen before, at the dolphinarium in Kharkiv, a place that was regularly bombarded with missile strikes, forcing the staff there to evacuate the dolphins.

To do so, according to Mariana, a worker at the Kharkiv centre, they “placed mobile pools in the middle of a large truck. They travelled together with a trainer, which they are used to.”

In Odesa, at NEMO, they are preparing to do this same move, and have been several weeks.

The war impacts the attraction

Of course, the ongoing war and the environment it leaves are impacting the operations at NEMO, and the attraction of the site.

Constant power cuts affect the pool’s temperatures, which need to remain constant for the dolphins.

Additionally, some brave trainers have gone to fight on the frontlines for their country.

According to locals, alerts are frequent, so only a fraction of the performances make it to the end without interruption.

The war has also made it hard to acquire the required diet for the dolphins, which is varied, as Vladimir, a NEMO worker, explains “Each dolphin consumes 13 types of fish a day.”

Regardless of these complications, and the incredible difficulty placed upon the residents and animals, the dolphinarium continues to open its doors daily to provide relief and normality to an abnormal existence for everyone.