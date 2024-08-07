By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 14:48 • 1 minute read

Carlos Alcaraz with a fan in Mallorca Credit: Carlos Alcaraz facts/fb

Fresh off his Olympic silver medal, Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has traded the clay courts for the sandy beaches of Mallorca.

The 21-year-old Murcian is taking a well-deserved break before diving into the final stretch of the season, which includes the US Open and the Masters Cup.

Alcaraz takes a break after Olympic journey

Alcaraz’s Olympic journey, while thrilling, was also demanding. The defeat in the singles final against Novak Djokovic (6-7 (3), 6-7 (2)) and the early exit in the doubles with Mallorcan legend Rafa Nadal left him needing some rest and recuperation. He’s spending time with his brother Álvaro, and friends. Alcaraz’s vacation has included a boat trip from Port d’Andratx

Major challenges on the horizon

The upcoming months will see Alcaraz challenge himself in major tournaments: the US Open (Aug 26 – Sept 8) in New York, and the ATP Finals (Nov 10 – 17) in Turin. He’s also likely to participate in China, the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000, the Davis Cup with Spain, and the Laver Cup with Team Europe

Alcaraz started playing tennis at the age of four at the Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia. His father was a tennis coach and administrator at the club. Alcaraz’s father had played tennis but stopped as a teenager as he did not have the financial means to continue.

At the age of 15, Alcaraz began training at the Juan Carlos Ferreo’s sport academy. In February 2020, Alcaraz made his ATP main-draw debut at the Rio Open.