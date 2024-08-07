By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 14:26 • 1 minute read

Apollo the parrot: TikTok star, record breaker, and pistachio lover. Image: apolloandfrens / Instagram.

Apollo, the four-year-old African grey parrot, boasts an ever-growing follower count.

His unique skills and larger-than-life personality have taken the internet by storm.

He’s a TikTok sensation, a beloved pet, and an exceptionally intelligent bird with a soft spot for pistachios.

Guinness World Record

Additionally, he is set to feature in the Guinness Book of World Records 2025!

In 2023, Apollo set the record for most items identified by a parrot in three minutes, recognising 12 objects including ‘bug,’ ‘book,’ and ‘socks’.

This remarkable achievement took place in Saint Petersburg, Florida, where Apollo lives with his family: 25-year-old content creators Dalton and Victoria “Tori” Mason.

Wall of Achievements

“We’re proud to make this addition to our wall of achievements, alongside our gold YouTube plaque and our news articles,” said Dalton and Victoria.

Apollo’s new record fills the couple with joy and underscores an important message.

While the emotional intelligence of animals is often dismissed or ignored, this achievement supports Dalton and Victoria’s mission to “spread awareness of the natural intelligence found in animals.”

Clever Creature

Described as having the intelligence of a human toddler, Apollo recognises colours, words, and objects.

His verbal skills enable him to count, communicate clearly, and answer complex questions.

Curious by nature, he loves asking questions to understand the world around him.

This milestone proves that Apollo isn’t just a tremendously cute star of many viral videos; he’s an enthusiastic learner who trains hard to discover new words.