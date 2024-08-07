Apple´s upcoming iOS 18 update may “drain your battery” on iPhones older than 14

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:03 • 2 minutes read

Using Apple´s iPhone Credit: PhotoMIX Company. Pexels

Apple´s new iOS 18 update may “drain your battery” on iPhones older than 14, warned Apple´s ex-employee.

The tech giant´s latest update is among the most anticipated of Apple´s innovations but many are concerned it could become a nightmare for older iPhone users.

Features of Apple´s upcoming iOS 18 update

The new iOS 18 will be launched in mid-September, introducing brand new features including Apple´s very own artificial intelligence system, “Apple Intelligence,” “Tap to Cash” option to make paying friends and family simpler, and the ability to hide apps.

iPhone users will also be able to create custom emojis, “Genmojis”, use intelligent writing tools and experience upgraded Siri service. There will also be a Distraction Control feature in Safari, allowing users to block web page content such as sign-in popups and other content overlays.

Apple officials stated that the update will be supported by all iPhone models from the older iPhone SE (launched in 2016) to iPhone 15 (launched in 2023) and have released the beta version of the iOS 18 available to download.

Apple´s upcoming iOS 18 update “going to drain your battery”

Former Apple Sales Specialist Tyler Morgan took to TikTok to warn iPhone users about the potential inconveniences of downloading iOS 18. “If your phone is running perfectly well and you don´t care too much about the new iOS, don´t update,” urged Morgan.

He noted that although Apple stated that older iPhones can support the update, they are likely to cause defects on older devices; “It´s a new update that uses more power that´s really going to drain your battery and deteriorate your battery health like crazy.”

Some older iPhone users who downloaded the beta version of the update have already reported their devices lagging. Reddit user posted; “iOS 18 has been so slow on the XR, it´s crazy how bad it is- The phone has been slower than my old iPhone 6s.” Some comments, however, mentioned that this may be due to the beta software being unfinished.

This is not the first case of Apple´s updates causing concerns; the company was heavily criticized in the past when users claimed that their devices were being slowed down intentionally. Apple then reached a €457 million settlement in 2020 with American users which it began paying out to conciliate the “batterygate” scandal of 2017, which was claimed “one of the largest consumer frauds in history.”

Today, even among habitual Apple users, there is the spreading notion that the company purposefully creates updates that cause lagging in older iPhone versions to promote their latest products and keep the Apple-mania running.

If after downloading the iOS 18 update in autumn, you find your iPhone deteriorated, there are methods you can try to improve the device´s functioning by restarting your phone and freeing up storage. If using an older iPhone model, you should consider whether the update is worth the potential problems.