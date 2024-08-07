Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 15:53 • 4 minutes read

August Festivities Light Up Canillas Image: Canillas de Aceituno Town Hall

Canillas de Aceituno August Fair

FROM August 8 to 12, the picturesque town of Canillas de Aceituno, renowned for its vibrant cultural scene, will host its annual August Fair in honour of its patron saint, the Virgen de la Cabeza. The festivities kick off on August 8 with the anticipated Flamenco Night and the grand finale of the VII Flamenco Singing competition ‘Antonio de Canillas’.

Local officials, including Mayor Vicente Campos and Festival Delegate Álvaro Hurtado, have announced a packed schedule of events. Campos extends heartfelt greetings to residents and visitors, encouraging everyone to enjoy the festivities and celebrate the town’s beauty. Hurtado highlights Canillas de Aceituno’s growing popularity as a tourist destination and expresses gratitude to those who contribute to the festival’s success.

Highlights of the fair include flamenco performances, floral offerings, and various musical acts. The festival will also feature popular games, a children’s day, and a grand fireworks display. The celebrations will offer something for everyone, from lively music to traditional local cuisine.

Flamenco Fever Meets Abba

RINCON de la Victoria is all set to host the ‘Tributo Flamenco ABBA’ (ABBA Flamenco Tribute Act) by Antonio Guerra’s company at the Municipal Auditorium. This event is an exciting blend of ABBA’s music with flamenco, promising a unique and memorable experience.

The Town Council’s Department of Culture announced that the show will take place on August 30. Mari Paz Couto, the councillor for culture, mentioned that the performance features a full flamenco ensemble with eight dancers, percussion, Spanish guitar, bass, saxophone, piano, and flamenco singers.

Antonio Guerra, a well-known flamenco dancer, has crafted this innovative performance to perfectly merge Swedish and Spanish cultures. Mayor Francisco Salado praised the artistic and musical quality of the show, noting that it adds to the town’s summer entertainment for both locals and visitors.

Guerra explained that the performance will include flamenco takes on ABBA classics like ‘Super Trouper’ and ‘The Winner Takes It All.’ The 90-minute show offers flamenco versions of these hits with special musical arrangements.

Tickets are available at https://www.mientrada.net and at the Elsa and Antonio Guerra Dance Academy in Vélez-Málaga.

Periana Live Music

PERIANA is gearing up for the August Fair 2024 with some exciting nighttime events. The first, called Noche Joven (Youth Night), is set for Thursday, August 15, starting at 11:00 pm in Plaza de Andalucía. This event, aimed at young people, will feature DJs Raúl Revolución, Antonio Hierro, and José Moreno.

The next night, Friday, August 16, will be Noche con Encanto (Enchanting Night), also in Plaza de Andalucía. Miguel Botana will perform at 11:00 pm, offering a special experience for everyone.

On Saturday, August 17, Mondrón will host a popular street party, with proceeds going to support its local organisers. Periana’s mayor, Meritxel Vizuete, encourages everyone, including locals, visitors, and tourists, to join in and enjoy these festive nights. She promises unforgettable evenings and a great chance to experience the town’s charm and hospitality. There will be a bar with beverages run by the fair organisers also. For more information about details of the August Fair see the town hall website and social media pages.

Celebrate Anchovy Fest

RINCON de la Victoria is gearing up for the Anchovy Festival from September 3 to 8. This popular event will bring together over ten gastronomic groups from both the province of Malaga and across Spain to celebrate the beloved anchovy.

Mayor Francisco Salado and Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín have teamed up with organisations like Euro-Toques España, the Association of Women Chefs (Amuco), and others to promote this festival. They signed an agreement to highlight the importance of local culinary heritage and boost the Victoriano Anchovy Festival.

Salado pointed out how crucial it is to have professionals support and spread the word about the festival. The event will also receive backing from Aove Spain to encourage the use of extra virgin olive oil.

As a new feature, the Gastronomic Academy and the University of Málaga will include related activities in their 2025 schedules. Attendees can look forward to a variety of fun, including show cooking, a network of restaurants, the Taste of Malaga Fair, and free anchovy tastings!

Throwback to the 90s

GET ready for a blast from the past! The ‘90s Lovers’ event is making its return to Torrox, Málaga on August 31st. The celebration will be held at the ‘La Granja’ sports complex, and it’s shaping up to be a big hit.

Tickets are flying off the shelves, with the initial €15 tickets already sold out. Luckily, there are still some available for €18, but with the venue’s capacity of 1,500, these won’t last long. To grab yours, head over to www.90lovers.com.

For those who prefer to buy tickets in person, you can visit Jaleo Vinos Tapas in Torrox, Café San Marcos in Nerja, or Peluquería Dioni in Vélez Málaga.

The event will feature performances by a variety of acts including PacoPil, Eliza Handley, JM Albala, Estep Dance, Double You, The Refrescos, Aquino Hay Playa, and Sensity World. Don’t miss out on this nostalgic trip back to the 90s!

For more Axarquia news and events click here