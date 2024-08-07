Benidorm appeals ruling of €283m fine

By Donna Williams •
Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 9:20
• 1 minute read
Benidorm faces hefty compensation payment
Credit: Shutterstock: Michael Brian Shannon
Benidorm Town Council has filed an appeal to the Supreme Court against the ruling issued on May 23 by the First Section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV).
The ruling stated that the Town Council must pay 283 million euros, plus corresponding legal interest, to landowners in Sector APR-7 of the Serra Gelada Natural Park. Specifically, the order instructed that compensation be paid to both Murcia Puchades Expansion SL and Urban Villajoyosa 2000 SL for the urban use of their property.
Prior to this, the land owners in the heart of the Sierra Gelada Natural Park had accused the Council of failing to comply with an urban planning agreement that both parties signed in 2003, 2010 and 2013. However, an initial ruling by the Administrative Court of Alicante in February 2022 declared the Agreement null and void and reduced the compensation payment to less than €700,000.
Unhappy with this decision, the owners appealed to the TSJCV, which ruled in their favour, and raised the compensation once more.
Now, Benidorm Town Council has decided to appeal this subsequent ruling, with the first step being to gain clarification on the sentence issued by the TSJCV.
It is their belief that prior to the sentence being issued, ‘all the judicial pronouncements had been favourable to the Benidorm Town Council’, with the Legal Advisory Council of the same opinion.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.