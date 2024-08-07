Calpe gets a new Mayor for Fadri Day

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:09 • 1 minute read

Maties Pastor Font Mayor for a day Credit:calp.es

On August 1, the Mayor of Calpe, Ana Sala handed over the leadership to a new mayor as part of the Virgen de las Nieves festivities.

Dubbed ‘Fadri Day’, tradition dictates that a young partygoer gets to take over the Town Hall and rule the municipality’s streets for a day.

This year, the honour was given to 18-year-old partygoer Maties Pastor Font, who wasted no time putting together a programme of measures to be carried out throughout his day as mayor. Not surprisingly, his actions all involved having a good time and abolishing any restrictions that got in the way of that.

Mayor for Fadri Day outlines his proposals

Addressing his constituents from the Town Hall balcony, he expressed his pride at being Mayor and outlined his proposals.

His decrees included no limit on club and bar opening hours, suppression of water fountains, with residents encouraged to drink ‘go-go beer’ instead, and the installation of escalators on Gabriel Miro Avenue, to name a few.

‘Mayor’ Pastor closed his speech by inviting all the people – residents and visitors – to enjoy the intense programme of events prepared by the festival commission. He then held the first plenary session of his mandate with the appointment of his government team.

