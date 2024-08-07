By Donna Williams •
Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 15:22
• 1 minute read
Calpe Pop Festival 2023
Credit:lamarinaalta.com
One of the highlights of the Calpe event calendar, the much-awaited Calpe Pop Festival, is scheduled to take place on August 14 and 15 at the Parc de la Creativitat.
Deliberately planned to fall in the middle of a long weekend and as an extension of the patron saint festivities, the organisers hope it will be a big success with the younger generation. To this end, they have put together a great lineup of DJs and performers split over the two days.
On August 14, DJs Kofy, Raul Platero, Chimo Bayo, and Vicente Buitron will provide the tunes to create a vibrant party atmosphere. Double Vision will also perform on the night.
Then, on August 15, it is the turn of DJs Sifo and Joan K-Zu, with Mikel Erentxun and Los Rebeldes, a Spanish rock’n’roll band from Barcelona, entertaining on stage.
Both nights start from 9.00pm and are completely free of charge to attend.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.