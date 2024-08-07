By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 15:22 • 1 minute read

Calpe Pop Festival 2023 Credit:lamarinaalta.com

One of the highlights of the Calpe event calendar, the much-awaited Calpe Pop Festival, is scheduled to take place on August 14 and 15 at the Parc de la Creativitat.

Deliberately planned to fall in the middle of a long weekend and as an extension of the patron saint festivities, the organisers hope it will be a big success with the younger generation. To this end, they have put together a great lineup of DJs and performers split over the two days.

Calpe Pop Festival includes a mix of DJs and Bands

On August 14, DJs Kofy, Raul Platero, Chimo Bayo, and Vicente Buitron will provide the tunes to create a vibrant party atmosphere. Double Vision will also perform on the night.

Then, on August 15, it is the turn of DJs Sifo and Joan K-Zu, with Mikel Erentxun and Los Rebeldes, a Spanish rock’n’roll band from Barcelona, entertaining on stage.

Both nights start from 9.00pm and are completely free of charge to attend.

