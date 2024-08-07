By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 20:24 • 1 minute read

Castell de l’Olla 2023 Credit:comunitatvalenciana.com

The Castell de l’Olla fireworks display in Altea, held on August 10 at 11.59pm, is renowned for its incredible spectacle.

This event, with a history of over 30 years, stands out due to its unique setting. The fireworks are launched from special platforms in the Mediterranean Sea, creating a breathtaking display as the lights and colours of the fireworks reflect off the water. The combination of the stunning pyrotechnics and the natural beauty of the sea makes this event a truly magical experience.

It is no wonder then that it has been declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest and welcomes more than 50,000 spectators year-on-year, all eager to be immersed in the light, music and gunfire extravaganza

Your photograph of the Castell de l’Olla fireworks display could win you €500!

What’s more, if you are a wizard with a camera, you might just secure yourself €500! The Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Brotherhood of the Castell de l’Olla, is running a photography competition with the best photographs winning €500, €300 and €200 respectively.

The competition aims to publicise a personal vision of celebrating this incredible fireworks show. Anyone with a DNI or NIE can participate, and photos need to be taken with a digital camera in JPG format and a maximum size of 10 MB.

Each participant is permitted to submit up to three photographs, and the deadline for doing so is 11.59pm on August 18.

Full details of the photography competition including how to submit entries can be found at this website.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.