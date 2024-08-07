By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:29 • 1 minute read

Celebrating culture: Elda's Moors and Christians Festival goes global. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

It is official, the Moors and Christians of Elda are making a global impact.

Elda Town Hall has now confirmed that the celebrations held in June are formally gaining international attention.

This year, more than 7,000 revellers filled the streets for the festival, which has been declared of National Tourist Interest.

These fiestas have been celebrated since the early 19th century.

Foreign Journalists

Following the 2023 initiative of inviting foreign journalists to experience and promote the festivities, this year continues with the same goal: to increase visibility and achieve the Declaration of International Tourist Interest.

Prominent journalists from the USA, Bulgaria, France, and the United Kingdom attended the event, with Reuters covering the celebrations in countries such as Germany, Poland, India, and Indonesia, as noted by Councillor for Tourism, Rosa Vidal.

Media outlets like the French “Le Petit Journal,” the Argentinian “La Nación” and “Eco Medios,” the international “Euro Mundo Global” (EGM), and the Bulgarian “ЖЕНАТА ДНЕС” have published articles about the unique aspects of the celebrations in their digital editions.

Last year, journalists from Portugal, Argentina, and Great Britain reported on the Moros y Cristianos festivities in Elda, publishing articles in various media outlets.

Cultural Significance

The coverage emphasises the cultural and social significance of the event, portraying a historical episode from Spain that resonates strongly in America.

Additionally, the respectful representation of the two cultures that once clashed over the Iberian Peninsula – Moors and Christians – is highlighted during the festivities.

After this year’s fiesta, EWN spoke to fifteen-year-old Aitana, an Elda resident who has been actively participating in the Moors and Christians’ festivals for the past seven years.

Sense of Community

“It’s hard to describe the feeling in words, but the streets of Elda are filled with a wonderful sense of community and tradition. It’s an incredible feeling.”

“It’s a celebration of our culture and community spirit.”