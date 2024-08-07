Check your change in Cala Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:21 • 1 minute read

Turkish coins easily mistaken for Euros. Credit: John Sharples, Facebook

Local popular entertainer and community-active resident in the Cala Mijas area, John Sharples, is alerting everyone to something that might leave you out of pocket.

Be careful when checking your change because John has noticed an increasing presence of the one Turkish Lira turning up mistaken for a two Euro coin. He says he has been given the Turkish coins in this change 3 times in the space of a week. The coins are easily mistaken if you are in a hurry as they appear at first glance to be Euros.

And exchanging them for legal tender in Europe will leave you out of pocket considering the I Turkish Lira that looks like a 2 Euro coin is only worth 27 cents.

If you happen to become lumbered with Turkish coins, or any other unwanted coinage or notes from far off lands, don’t forget that there is a good home for them. As reported recently by the Euro Weekly News, Alan Boardman has come up with a genius solution to foreign coin clutter with his ‘Currency for Cudeca’ campaign. Check this LINK to see where to donate those pesky Turkish Lira and any other unusable notes and coins, and make a difference.