Check your change in Cala Mijas

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:21 • 1 minute read
Turkish coins easily mistaken for Euros.
Credit: John Sharples, Facebook
Local popular entertainer and community-active resident in the Cala Mijas area, John Sharples, is alerting everyone to something that might leave you out of pocket.
Be careful when checking your change because John has noticed an increasing presence of the one Turkish Lira turning up mistaken for a two Euro coin. He says he has been given the Turkish coins in this change 3 times in the space of a week. The coins are easily mistaken if you are in a hurry as they appear at first glance to be Euros.
And exchanging them for legal tender in Europe will leave you out of pocket considering the I Turkish Lira that looks like a 2 Euro coin is only worth 27 cents.
If you happen to become lumbered with Turkish coins, or any other unwanted coinage or notes from far off lands, don’t forget that there is a good home for them. As reported recently by the Euro Weekly News, Alan Boardman has come up with a genius solution to foreign coin clutter with his ‘Currency for Cudeca’ campaign. Check this LINK to see where to donate those pesky Turkish Lira and any other unusable notes and coins, and make a difference.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.