Donkeys having to take tourists on rides around Mijas Pueblo.
Credit: Christer Lagervall, Facebook
Lynda Martin on Facebook is calling out to people in the Mijas area for photos anyone might have of the poor condition of Mijas’s famous donkeys after an online article of The Euro Weekly News went viral showing one donkey in Fuengirola collapsing from what appeared to be exhaustion.
Her post on the ‘La Cala de Mijas hangout & friends’ Facebook group has received hundreds of responses from members offering to help. She is visiting the Mijas Town Hall Wednesday August 7 with her lawyer to demand something be done to alleviate the plight of these loved animals who have to carry heavy tourists day in day out in temperatures that are unbearable for most of us humans.
Complaints from residents about the mistreatment of the donkeys in Mijas Pueblo is nothing new, and while some progress has been made with regards to hygiene after previous complaints, it is hoped with the revelation of the footage of a collapsing donkey in Fuengirola, that this time the council will feel compelled to take stronger action.
If you have any images of the poor condition of the Mijas Pueblo donkeys, they can be posted on the ‘La Cala de Mijas hangout & friends’ Facebook group.
