By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 8:52 • 1 minute read

If you are looking for traditional food mixed with fun, head to Elche’s Music Festival which is now welcoming visitors at Paseo de la Estación.

DJs will entertain attendees with music daily from 11:00.PM to 4:00.AM (with extended hours until 6:00.AM on August 13 and 14).

Food Festival

The food festival, Racó Gastronòmic, will provide a place for attendees to cool off or enjoy typical Elche dishes while watching the festivities, as various tents will offer tapas.

This year, 13 local establishments and restaurants will participate, serving traditional dishes from Elche.

Racó Gastronòmic will begin on the evening of August 10 and operate from midday on August 11.

It will feature eight tents selling drinks and two tents for ticket purchases.

New Addition

A new addition to the festivities this year is an ice cream tent that will be open throughout the day.

Francisco Mora, president of the Racó d’Elx Association, confirmed the operating hours for food will be from midday to 5:00.PM and from 8:00.PM until midnight.

The president confirmed that prices will remain the same as last year: €1.50 for water, €3 for tapas, €2.50 for beers, and €7.00 for mixed drinks.

The Racó Gastronòmic will stay open until August 15 and will provide shaded areas and fans to help with the heat.