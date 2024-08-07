Greece becomes visa-free for 188 countries, including the UK, the Netherlands and Spain

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 07 Aug 2024 • 10:18 • 2 minutes read

Seaside Greece Credit: Pixabay, Pexels

Greece became visa-free for 188 countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the US; encouraging tourism at a time when the rest of Europe takes new measures to reduce the flood of foreign visitors.

From August 2024, Greek authorities dropped the Schengen visa requirements, allowing visitors from the 188 countries to arrive comfortably for a holiday getaway. The changes reflected Greece´s willingness to promote tourism, at a time when countries like Italy and Spain are taking measures to combat visiting crowds.

Greek authorities of Rhodes Island had previously launched a similar pro-tourism campaign on April 1, with the launch of the visa-express programme for Turkish tourists. Under the scheme, Turkish citizens became able to visit 10 Greek islands for stays of up to seven days without the need to apply for full access to the Schengen area. The decision was made not only to fuel tourism but a diplomatic measure to “reduce ongoing tensions between the two countries,” said Greek officials.

Greece receives 33 million tourists from the UK, the Netherland and more

Last year, Greece received 33 million tourists; more than thrice the country´s population. The economic impact of tourism has increased significantly in the past few years, rising from €9,5 billion in 2010 to €20,5 in 2023; a further 10 per cent increase is expected this year. The revenue from tourism was the key power in handling the economic crisis in Greece, yet many have concerns about being over-reliant on the tourist sector.

17 per cent of the workforce in Greece is employed in the tourist sector; this is three times the European average and more than double that of Spain and Italy. With the extensive transportation infrastructure and accessible transport through air travel, boats, trains and buses, Greece continues to be one of the top holiday destinations, especially for cruise trips.

With paradisal coastline views, unique islands and mountains, Greece has been the dream location for visitors across the world for many years. Now hosting 18 UNESCO World Heritage Sites; among the most in Europe, Greece is also attractive for its density of archaeological sites and historic architecture. At the same time, its expansive nightlife is a magnet for tourists,

Greece joins Spain in the anti-tourism protests

Greece´s love-and-hate relationship with tourism, however, continues to be the driving force behind new regulations and future goals. Like Italy and Spain, the Greek capital, Athens hosted groups of residents protesting against tourists. Graffiti targeting foreigners and vandalism was reported on the city streets. One of the protesters, resident Anna Theodorakis, who was forced out of her home in Athens said to the Press that tourism was “wiping out the traditional places” and that she felt like a “foreigner in my own country.”

Another resident and a property developer, Dimitri voiced his concerns; “Eighty per cent of this neighbourhood are Airbnbs. Tourists who come here want to see the Greek culture, so if no more Greeks are living here, tourists won’t want to come.” The Mayor of Athens Harris Doukas argued that despite the extreme numbers of visitors, tourism does not foster the local economy; “Each visitor brings €0,40 to the city, and we haven’t seen the money yet. We need to find a way to make tourism viable.”