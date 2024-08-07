By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:50 • 1 minute read

Growing pains: Dutch pilot quality cannabis supply struggle. Image: Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com.

Many of the growers selected to supply regulated cannabis to ten municipalities in the Netherlands are struggling to meet the production standards set by authorities.

This issue was reported by Justice Minister David van Weel in a letter to the Dutch Parliament, updating them on the progress of an experiment to evaluate legalising recreational cannabis.

Cannabis is not legal in the Netherlands, though its use is tolerated in specific coffee shops.

Permanent Solution

Law enforcement typically ignores these activities as the country seeks a more permanent solution.

The pilot project, which started in mid-June, allows the sale of both regulated and tolerated cannabis in coffee shops across ten municipalities and is set to run for three months before results are analysed.

Ten Dutch growers were authorised to participate and expected to meet requirements for quantity, quality, and diversity of cannabis products to ensure a steady weekly supply to the coffee shops.

Failure to Meet Requirements

However, the three growers who have started supplying the coffee shops have failed to meet these requirements.

Coffee Shop owners have particularly complained about the quality and quantity of hash.

Five more licensed growers are set to begin deliveries in the first half of 2025, aiming to supply at least 570 kilogrammes of weed and 160 kilogrammes of hash per week.

The current growers’ inability to meet standards might extend the pilot phase, potentially delaying the next phase of the cannabis legalisation plan in the Netherlands.