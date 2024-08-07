By Donna Williams •
Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 11:20
• 1 minute read
Calpe continues to attract tourists
Credit: Shutterstock:Stefano Cellai
As over-tourism continues to be a hot topic three provinces in the Valencian Community are attracting visitors in their droves. This is according to the latest figures from the BigData department of the hotel association Hosbec.
In fact, Valenica, Alicante and Castellon registered monthly hotel occupancy rates in excess of 80% for July, with Valencia reaching more than 90%. For its part, the province of Alicante achieved an 86% hotel occupancy, with coastal destinations including Altea (90.9%), Calpe (88.1%) and Benidorm (86.8%) all above the provincial average.
It would seem then that the ‘sun and beach tourism’ product is working well to attract visitors as temperatures continue to soar. However, the employers’ association has stressed that while this may be true, it is important not to forget the impact large events can have on tourism numbers.
For example the recent Low Festival received a daily influx of more than 23,000 visitors, which would have had a direct result on hotel occupancy figures.
That said, the employers’ association has described the data as ‘positive,’ although they stress that achieving high levels of occupancy is not always the most important statistic. They believe that quality of service is a crucial factor in guaranteeing guest satisfaction and loyalty and strengthening establishments’ reputations.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
