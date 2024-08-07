By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Inclusive waves: Santa Pola's adapted beaches shine. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The adapted beaches of Levante and Gran Playa have once again attracted a large number of users.

Santa Pola boasts two adapted beaches, Levante and Gran Playa, which are equipped with accessible points to facilitate easy and safe access to the shore for people with reduced mobility or different abilities.

Gran Playa also features a special area for individuals with different psychic-sensory abilities, offering recreational and educational activities in a leisure space staffed by highly qualified personnel.

Levante Beach

In July 2024, Levante Beach recorded a total of 2,765 users and 912 assisted baths in its dedicated bathing area.

Gran Playa welcomed 2,574 users and 1,142 baths, along with 75 users in the special area.

Altogether, the two accessible beach points in Santa Pola served 5,339 users and facilitated 2,054 assisted baths.

Breaking Barriers

Levante Beach has been recognised for “Breaking Architectural Barriers and Attention to People with Disabilities” since 2003.

Both Levante and Gran Playa are ranked among the top eight best-adapted and accessible beaches in the Spanish Levante by PREDIF and CASER.

These beaches offer numerous services for accessibility, including reserved parking, defibrillators, rapid response vehicles, ramps, extra-wide walkways to the shore, shaded areas, adapted toilets, showers and changing rooms, amphibious chairs and crutches, transfer cranes, hygiene materials, designated areas, qualified support and lifeguard staff, Spanish sign language, Braille signage, and adapted bathing islands.

July’s Incidents

In July 2024, the lifeguard service at Santa Pola’s beaches reported a total of 1,926 incidents.

The majority of these were jellyfish stings (1,675), followed by various injuries (131), spider fish stings (64), heat strokes (15), bruises (14), ocular foreign bodies (9), rescues (7), sea urchin injuries (6), insect bites (4), and one case of a lost child.