By Harry Sinclair • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 10:28 • 2 minutes read

Juergas Rock Festival out-did itself once again for its eleventh edition Credit: Juergas Rock Festival /fb

The Juergas Rock Festival has once again proved itself as an unmissable festival filled with excitement and intensity.

Juergas Rock’s 11th anniversary

With more than a decade of experience, hosting tens of thousands of people year after year, Juergas Rock has set the bar high for itself, and yet, it has once again surpassed it.

From July 31 to August 3, the festival provided an elite set list of rock, punk, rap and more to a very receptive audience.

A festival on Adra Beach

Located on Adra Beach, this festival has firmly solidified itself in the province’s music scene, bringing world-class acts and fan favourites to the Almeria province for a wild four-day weekend.

The bands that brought “the most hardcore edition”

La Pegatina kicked things off as doors opened, attracting a large crowd and keeping them enthralled in their Spanish rock infused with Reggae. A promising welcome party to the start of the festivities.

Other bands that graced the stage included Muchachito Bombo Infierno, Talco, Boikot and more. All as such gave ground-shaking performances as the sun went down and the night had just begun.

The festival was an eclectic mix of genres explored and altered and made unique through the sounds of the differing bands, giving the crowd genre-bending music, including genres such as rumba, ska and rock.

As described by the organisers, they “have turned Adra into a punk and rock paradise. You have made The Juergas Rock 2024 the most hardcore edition in our history”.

After the success of the eleventh edition, the organisers added that ““We have been thousands of people who together have created an experience during these four days that we will tell everyone about and that when we remember it, we cannot help but smile.”

Other honourable mentions of the festival go to Non Servium, who gave an unforgettable performance on friday, then Lendakaris Muertos who took over and kept the momentum going.

Los De Marras were also highly anticipated and delivered exactly what the attendees wanted.

Sons of Aguirre brought in a large crowd of thousands, even in the earlier, sweltering hours of 6 pm as a staff member hosed the crowd down to keep them cool.

Iseo & Dodosound took to the stage and were the start to the end, followed by the incredible Zatu, with more than 30 years in the game, and his group SFDK.

To close the most “hardcore edition” of Juergas Rock was none other than Soziedad Alcoholika, with their trash metal music.

Another successful edition

Juergas Rock this year, for its eleventh edition, was a record success for the organisers, with artists dominating the stage facing the sea, and crowds shaking the ground in unison.

The festival also took great care of its attendees, with policies such as access to drinking water for the general public at all times, affordable prices for drinks and free re-entry to the festival throughout the day.

Juergas Rock 2024 was promoted by Berrintxe Producciones in collaboration with the Adra City Council

