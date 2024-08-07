La Mare de Deu de l’Assumpcio: Guadalest

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 18:40 • 1 minute read

The fiestas of August continue, and this time, it is Guadalest’s turn to celebrate.

Their festival in honour of ‘La Mare de Deu de l’Assumpcio’ takes place between August 15 and 17.

The first day, ‘The Festa,’ begins with a bang as rockets are fired, bells are rung, and a parade, including a marching band, takes place. This all kicks off at 10.30am and is followed by High Mass at 12.00pm, another parade at 1.30pm, and a children’s fair in the Casa de Cultura square from 4 to 8.00pm.

In the evening, the entertainment continues with a sausage barbecue for the whole town and a late-night performance by the group La Trampa.

August 16 highlights of La Mare de Deu de l’Assumpcio

August 16 is dedicated to San Roque, and the morning programme is much the same as the day before. Then, at 8.00pm, there is a brass music concert followed by a fancy dress party and a mobile disco.

Highlights from the final day include a spectacular fireworks display by the castle, put together by Aitana Pyrotechnics, and a performance by ‘The Kraken Monster Party’ in the Casa de Cultura square in the early hours.

The full timetable can be found here.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.