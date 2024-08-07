Let your creativity shine in ceramic.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 20:40 • 1 minute read

Examples of creations from Studio Cerámica, Estepona. Credit: creations from Studio Cerámica

For those unable to find the perfect and most original dinner set, paint it yourself at Studio Cerámica in Estepona.

If you are feeling creative and are looking for something unique to complete your dinner set, this ceramics painting workshop might be just the thing. At the Studio Cerámica workshop in Estepona, visitors can paint and decorate their own crockery. There is no membership required, no experience necessary, you can just pop in.

Plates, cups, ceramic boxes, fruit bowls, jugs,

The session begins by choosing from a broad range of crockery or sets of plates, cups, ceramic boxes, fruit bowls, jugs, etc. at reasonable prices which include the cost of the painting materials and firing. Once selected, visitors can paint the items, with help if required. There are plenty of examples to see if one is not feeling particularly inspired that day. Then, after the piece has dried and been fired, the finished artworks can be picked up in 4 to 6 days.

It’s not usually necessary to reserve a table here, but it is recommended, especially for groups of 4 or more. The owners say to feel free to bring drinks or snacks. All ages are welcome and bookings can be made via WhatsApp on 646 502 616. The workshop can be found at Calle Bermudez 31, in Estepona’s old town.