Make your own espadrilles, Marbella.

By Adam Woodward • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 8:08 • 1 minute read

The espadrille workshop in Marbella. Credit: Hand Made the Brand

Discover the art of traditional Spanish espadrille with a hands-on workshop in Marbella.

Described by Buzzfeed, New York Times and the Washington Post, as a ‘must-do experience’ and awarded ‘best experience’ by TripAdvisor in 2020, at this workshop participants have the chance to create their own traditional Spanish espadrilles.

Skilled artisans carefully guide participants through the process, providing all the materials and tools needed. There is an introduction to the curious history of espadrilles and the materials traditionally used to create them, a tradition, from humble beginnings to their current status as a top fashion trend.

Choose size, base, colour and laces

Participants then get to choose the size of the base, the colour of the laces, and the style they prefer. Once selections have been made, participants stitch their own traditional espadrilles, and are shown the variety of ways to lace them up. When finished, participants in this experience leave with their very own personalised creation, a wearable memory and a unique story to tell friends.

During the two-hour session, there will be some delicious light bites and Cava. It is possible to book private sessions and party bookings with no limit on the time of the sessions and have access to some more premium materials for the espadrilles.

The workshop runs every day, but booking with at least a week in advance is recommended as days sell out quickly. Sessions are held at 10am to 12pm at their workshop in Marbella, Calle Valdes, 4. Basic cost per person is currently €90. handmadethebrand.com