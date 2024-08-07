By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 21:35 • 1 minute read

Medieval Market Teulada 2023 Credit:turismoteuladamoraira.com

Get ready to step back in time as the historic centre of Teulada undergoes a mesmerising transformation into a captivating medieval market from August 8 to 11.

The market’s opening hours from 7.00pm to 1.30am ensure that visitors can wander around and immerse themselves in the magical atmosphere without worrying about the scorching sun.

To kick off the festivities in a big way, a colourful medieval parade is scheduled for Thursday, August 8 starting at 8.00pm. The parade, commencing at Santa Catalina Avenue, promises to be a spectacle with giants, musicians, dancers, knights, and mystical characters in attendance.

Following this, a festive procession featuring the Children’s Festival Commission and the Festival Queen 2024, accompanied by her ladies, will join the festivities.

Medieval Market at Teulada has something for everyone

The market itself will be a treasure trove of captivating attractions. Amidst the enchanting ambience, visitors can look forward to awe-inspiring falconry displays, live musical performances, mesmerising belly dancing, mystical characters strolling around, and enthralling acrobatics and fire shows.

For those keen on a firsthand experience, traditional artisans will demonstrate their crafts, all under the watchful eyes of knights, who not only guard the market but also oversee a squire school for the little ones.

What’s more, a variety of stalls will offer an array of artisan crafts and gastronomical delights, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.