Moors and Christians: San Roque, Denia

By Donna Williams • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 9:27 • 1 minute read

San Roque 2023 javeaconnect.co.uk

The Moors and Christian festival in honour of San Roque commenced at the end of last week with the assembly of flags on the Consell tower in Denia, and the festivities will continue until August 16.

There is still much to look forward to, including parades, marching bands, Moorish landings, the Truce Night Festival and of course plenty of fireworks!

However, to make the most of the upcoming public holiday, the castle fireworks in the harbour have been moved to Thursday, August 15. As the Councillor for Festivities, Raúl García de la Reina, explained, “We have decided to move the event to the night of August 15 as it is the eve of a public holiday in Dénia, the day of San Roque, so we hope that there will be the largest possible influx of visitors.”

San Roque Moors & Christians change of date for fireworks

This also means that the fireworks display will be on the same day as the Moors and Christians Gala Parade, the festival’s central act, making this an extra special day in the calendar.

The Vulcano Pyrotechnics will launch the fireworks at 12.30am (early hours of August 16). If you are wondering why this time, it is to avoid interfering with maritime traffic.

In addition, the committee has chosen to amalgamate the Miracle of Mist and the ‘Arcabuceria’ battle into one celebration, which will be held on August 16 at 9:30 a.m. This is to minimise the effect of the heat and reduce the number of events taking place on the same day.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.