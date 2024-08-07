Murcia endures second warmest July

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 1 minute read

July 2024: Second Hottest on Record. Image: Shutterstock/ nito

THE Region of Murcia experienced its second warmest month in the last 64 years, according to a recent report from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The report also highlights that this period has been the driest during this period.

High-Pressure System Intensifies July Heat

On July 17, a high-pressure system over northern Algeria intensified, drawing warm air from the south and causing temperatures to rise above 40°C in many areas of the region by July 20. The average temperature for July was 27.3°C, 1.8°C above the 1991-2020 average. This marks the second highest average July temperature since 1961, behind 2015 and 2023.

Heatwaves Push Temperatures Above 40°C

The month saw another heatwave towards the end of July when the African high-pressure system returned, pushing temperatures above 40°C once again. Precipitation was minimal, with only 1.7 litres per square meter recorded, making this the driest year for rainfall in 63 years.

Climate Trends Show Warming Patterns

The data from Aemet highlights a clear warming trend over the past decades. The increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves, coupled with reduced rainfall, are consistent with scientific predictions about climate change. These trends underscore the urgency of addressing climate change through both mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Impact of African High-Pressure System

The influence of the African high-pressure system was particularly notable this July. Such systems are characterized by stable, warm air masses that can significantly raise temperatures over large areas. The reoccurrence of this system towards the end of the month exacerbated the already high temperatures, making it one of the hottest Julys on record.

Adapting to Extreme Weather

Residents and local authorities in Murcia are being urged to adapt to the increasing occurrence of extreme weather. This includes investing in heat-resistant infrastructure, improving water management practices, and enhancing emergency response plans to protect public health and safety during heatwaves and droughts.

By understanding these weather patterns and preparing accordingly, Murcia can better cope with the challenges posed by a changing climate.

